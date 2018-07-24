Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc (LPC) Director Robert Darrell Sewell Purchases 50,000 Shares

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc (CVE:LPC) Director Robert Darrell Sewell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

CVE LPC remained flat at $C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Company Profile

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc, through with its subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc, provides investment management and wealth management services in Canada. It serves individuals, estates, trusts, endowments, and foundations. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

