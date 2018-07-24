LogMeIn (LOGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. LogMeIn has set its Q2 guidance at $1.25-1.26 EPS.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.43 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect LogMeIn to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LogMeIn opened at $108.70 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. LogMeIn has a one year low of $99.45 and a one year high of $134.80.

In other news, CMO W. Sean Ford sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $163,205.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,143.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $232,366.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,754 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

