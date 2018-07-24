LockTrip (LOC) Price Tops $0.89 on Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $256,067.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00010679 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

