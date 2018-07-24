Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Lloyds Banking Group opened at $3.28 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.85. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 13.63%. sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

