LKQ (LKQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect LKQ to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY18 guidance at $2.20-$2.30 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LKQ opened at $34.22 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. LKQ has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Wellington Shields raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $33,299.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Guhan Subramanian bought 1,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,607.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,780 shares of company stock worth $221,747. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

