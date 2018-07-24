LivaNova (LIVN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of LivaNova opened at $105.00 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $84,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,072 shares of company stock worth $2,581,413. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,923,000 after buying an additional 287,262 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 20,599.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,208,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,909,000 after buying an additional 1,202,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 149.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after buying an additional 537,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 134,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $46,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

