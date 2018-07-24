Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0979 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $164,177.00 and approximately $648.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000658 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,121.80 or 2.83715000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00106979 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2014. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 1,677,376 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

