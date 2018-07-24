LiteBitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,731.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $45,775.00 and $1,731.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000923 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 307.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001013 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

