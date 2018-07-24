Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.03

Media stories about Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln Educational Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.5589253875522 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services traded down $0.05, reaching $1.66, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,304. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

LINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.