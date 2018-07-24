LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $61,692.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003665 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00407946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00145931 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00023129 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000859 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

