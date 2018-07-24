LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News stories about LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LightPath Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.2160308123431 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 83,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,265. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.39.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

