LifePoint Health (LPNT) Trading Up -0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) was up 0.5% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $65.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. LifePoint Health traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.40. Approximately 54,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 593,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

LPNT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 1,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

