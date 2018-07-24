LifePoint Health (LPNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LifePoint Health’s stock has, however, underperformed its industry, year to date. The company is faced with a challenging volume environment and weakness in revenue growth. Increasing expenses, which have outpaced revenue growth thereby squeezing operating margins, is another concern.. Hoewever, its acquisition pipeline remains strong and it sees several opportunities, including hospitals, health systems, and end-market transactions to expand its key services, which should drive its long term growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPNT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

Shares of LPNT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LifePoint Health has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. LifePoint Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that LifePoint Health will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in LifePoint Health during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LifePoint Health during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LifePoint Health during the first quarter worth about $21,489,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in LifePoint Health during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,387,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,224,000 after buying an additional 167,157 shares during the period.

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

