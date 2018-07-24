LifePoint Health (LPNT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

LPNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

NASDAQ:LPNT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,841. LifePoint Health has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that LifePoint Health will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 1,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

