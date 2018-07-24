LifePoint Health (LPNT) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) has been given a $65.00 target price by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered LifePoint Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LifePoint Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of LifePoint Health stock opened at $64.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LifePoint Health has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that LifePoint Health will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 1,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

