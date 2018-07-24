LifePoint Health (LPNT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LPNT. ValuEngine lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

LifePoint Health stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. LifePoint Health has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 6.56%. LifePoint Health’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LifePoint Health will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 1,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

