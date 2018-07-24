Liberum Capital Boosts SThree (STHR) Price Target to GBX 430

SThree (LON:STHR) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 425 ($5.63) to GBX 430 ($5.69) in a research note released on Monday. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STHR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.29) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

SThree opened at GBX 351 ($4.65) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. SThree has a 1 year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.16).

SThree (LON:STHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 10.10 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 35.54%.

About SThree

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

