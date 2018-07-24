Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

LTRPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A opened at $17.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

