Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,682,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,252,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,178,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.02 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

