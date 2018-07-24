Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up about 2.5% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $33,187,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6,223.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 318,349 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Leidos by 697.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 319,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,945,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,657,000 after purchasing an additional 246,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Leidos by 18.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,297,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,480 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,001. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Leidos had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.