Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Acxiom Co. (ACXM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of Acxiom worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACXM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acxiom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acxiom during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acxiom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acxiom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 511,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acxiom by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acxiom alerts:

Shares of Acxiom opened at $43.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Acxiom Co. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Acxiom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Acxiom Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Acxiom from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acxiom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Acxiom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Acxiom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acxiom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.