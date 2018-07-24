Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 7,642 Shares of Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Luminex worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMNX. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 171,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Luminex by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 141,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Luminex by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Luminex by 46.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 940,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMNX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of Luminex opened at $33.58 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Luminex had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Luminex’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

In other news, SVP Todd C. Bennett sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $57,998.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $552,968.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $472,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,496 shares of company stock worth $2,777,427. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

