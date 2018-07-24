Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 5,608 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Shutterstock worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,131,000 after buying an additional 137,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,440,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shutterstock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . Shutterstock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.