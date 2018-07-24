Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,567 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of MTS Systems worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

MTSC opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $967.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. MTS Systems’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSC. ValuEngine cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on shares of MTS Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

