Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $926,000 Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,490,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,783,000 after purchasing an additional 808,605 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,249,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,179,000 after purchasing an additional 794,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $15,445,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 330,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Ashland Global opened at $82.45 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $82.85.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

