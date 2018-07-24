Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF opened at $23.36 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

