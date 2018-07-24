LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group opened at $10.60 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.76. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. equities analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 156,994 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 791,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 440,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,512 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

