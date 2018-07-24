Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2,932.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands traded up $0.64, reaching $74.50, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . 3,850,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,358. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

