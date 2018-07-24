Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will report $208.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $187.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $907.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $998.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $862.75 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.73 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 63.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 129,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of LPI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. 3,923,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,572. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.