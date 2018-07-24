Langen Mcalenn Comments on Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued on Thursday, July 19th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,495 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 74,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 10,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $448,016.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $578,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,194 shares of company stock worth $2,014,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

