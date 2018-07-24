Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

In related news, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $2,383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,418.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $8,762,537.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,636,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.