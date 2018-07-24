La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) vs. Mateon Therapeutics (MATN) Financial Contrast

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Mateon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 2 0 4 0 2.33 Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $61.17, suggesting a potential upside of 85.97%. Mateon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.08%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Mateon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $620,000.00 1,387.22 -$114.80 million ($5.41) -6.08 Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.81 million ($0.52) -0.40

Mateon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mateon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical N/A -118.62% -97.15% Mateon Therapeutics N/A -802.11% -384.06%

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. The company is developing LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.