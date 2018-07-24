L OREAL Co/ADR (LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L OREAL Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

LRLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut L OREAL Co/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut L OREAL Co/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank cut L OREAL Co/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on L OREAL Co/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut L OREAL Co/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

L OREAL Co/ADR opened at $48.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. L OREAL Co/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

