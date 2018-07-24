Kirby (KEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $741.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEX opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. Kirby has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Kirby news, Director Richard J. Alario sold 17,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,986.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,695.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 12,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,121,978.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,588 shares of company stock worth $27,252,939 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kirby to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

