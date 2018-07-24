Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.85

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.34%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

