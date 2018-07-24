Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Flynn bought 843,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $15,998,387.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,912,796 shares of company stock valued at $71,248,379.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,215. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

