Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King raised Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 845,262 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,029,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 12,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,226,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,730 shares of company stock worth $1,214,737. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,575.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,565. The company has a market cap of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.11. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

