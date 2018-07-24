Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King raised Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.
In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 845,262 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,029,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 12,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,226,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,730 shares of company stock worth $1,214,737. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,565. The company has a market cap of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.11. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.80.
Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Kindred Biosciences Company Profile
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
