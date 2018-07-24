Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (KML) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan Canada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KML. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$24.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.50.

Shares of TSE:KML opened at C$16.45 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.93 and a 12 month high of C$20.00.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Trans Mountain pipeline that transports approximately 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum from Edmonton, Alberta to Burnaby, British Columbia; Puget Sound pipeline serving Washington State; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.