Kimberly Clark (KMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Kimberly Clark updated its FY18 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS.

KMB stock opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at $595,964.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 14.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 890,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.