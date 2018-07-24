Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,812 GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,812 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 185.1% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 133.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 80.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,904.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 144.84% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.5298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

