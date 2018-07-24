Keywords Studios (KWS) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities increased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,865 ($24.69) to GBX 2,180 ($28.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($27.27) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,848 ($24.46).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,856 ($24.57) on Friday. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 570 ($7.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,848 ($24.46).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.