KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Raises Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp makes up 0.3% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth $71,100,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth $54,660,000. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 420.4% during the first quarter. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC now owns 674,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 544,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,647,000 after acquiring an additional 519,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 435,153 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.83. 134,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,829. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.44 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

