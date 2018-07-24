KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $46.55 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up 15.8% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 0.39% of IPG Photonics worth $46,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,634,000 after acquiring an additional 338,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 315,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 272,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director William S. Hurley sold 5,255 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,212.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 20,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total transaction of $4,674,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,512. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics traded down $2.70, hitting $235.31, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 5,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,397. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $152.28 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.