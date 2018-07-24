KeyCorp (KEY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KeyCorp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history, as it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate only in one of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2018 results benefited from growth in fee income and lower provisions, partly offset by higher expenses. The bank remains well positioned for revenue growth, given the rising rate environment, and improving loan and deposit balances. While mounting expenses and the exposure to risky loan portfolios remain major near-term concerns for the company, its enhanced capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Also, lower tax rates will support profitability.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,010.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

