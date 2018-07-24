Kennedy-Wilson (KW) versus NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR (NDVLY) Head to Head Comparison

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE: KW) and NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 2 0 2.67 NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $810.60 million 3.77 $100.50 million $0.45 46.67 NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR $7.29 billion 1.91 $988.63 million N/A N/A

NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 168.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 11.76% 2.66% 0.65% NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 53.1 million square feet of property, including 27,161 multifamily rental units; and 18.8 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, constructs, develops, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company's property portfolio comprises residential projects, shopping malls, offices, hotels, and service apartments, as well as mixed-use commercial landmarks. It also provides facility management, transport, and other services, as well as commercial aircraft leasing, container handling, storage, and bus and ferry services; and operates infrastructure projects, such as roads, environment, ports, logistics, and aviation. In addition, the company is involved in duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering and building construction, cultural and creation, retail and corporate sales, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses. Further, it manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf clubs, shopping malls, arts derivatives, toll roads; operates and manages department stores; operates and manages department stores; and provides information technology, training courses, financial, property agency management and consultancy, nominee, project management and consultancy, estate agency, management, carpark management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, and catering services, as well as foundation works. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated and managed a total of 37 stores and 2 shopping malls spreading in 21 cities in Mainland China; and had a total of 17 hotels providing approximately 7,700 guest rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.