Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Buy Rating for Tristate Capital (TSC)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Tristate Capital opened at $29.45 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.72 million. analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director John B. Yasinsky sold 6,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Demas bought 998 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,449.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,108 shares of company stock worth $53,907 and have sold 4,406,000 shares worth $113,283,000. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,954,000 after acquiring an additional 545,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 1,932.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 347,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth about $5,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth about $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

