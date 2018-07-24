Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Buy Rating for Tristate Capital (TSC)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.
Tristate Capital opened at $29.45 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.
In other Tristate Capital news, Director John B. Yasinsky sold 6,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Demas bought 998 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,449.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,108 shares of company stock worth $53,907 and have sold 4,406,000 shares worth $113,283,000. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,954,000 after acquiring an additional 545,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 1,932.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 347,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth about $5,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth about $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.
About Tristate Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
