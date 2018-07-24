JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 12,086 Shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Five Point during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five Point by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Five Point by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 125,962 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of -0.33.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Five Point had a net margin of 122.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Five Point Holdings LLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Five Point to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Five Point to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

