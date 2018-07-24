JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 357.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $518.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

