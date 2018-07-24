JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 44,602 Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 737.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGLE. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 69.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 15,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,190.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics opened at $9.38 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.00.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a negative net margin of 507.82%. equities analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

