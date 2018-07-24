Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Position Raised by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 61,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after acquiring an additional 624,548 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $5,244,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $297,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,563.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

